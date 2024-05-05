SouthState Corp Invests $32,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 297,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

