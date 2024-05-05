Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

