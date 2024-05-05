SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, hitting $535.41. The company had a trading volume of 951,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,080. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

