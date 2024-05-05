SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One by 24.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $378.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.13 and a 52-week high of $749.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.75 and a 200-day moving average of $499.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

