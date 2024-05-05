SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

SVOL opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

