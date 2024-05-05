SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 822 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 413.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,194,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after acquiring an additional 346,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

