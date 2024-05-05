SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

