SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in PPL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

