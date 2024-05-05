SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 200,677 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPTX opened at $3.45 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

