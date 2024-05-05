Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.09.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

