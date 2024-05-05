Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.09.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.