Status Trading Down 2% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $155.29 million and $3.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,701.61 or 0.99995382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,828,218 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03973005 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,704,566.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.