Stem (NYSE:STEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stem Trading Down 28.8 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $45,145.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,141.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares worth $1,291,013. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stem

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.