StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %
First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
