StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.39 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

