StockNews.com Downgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Performance

CMRX opened at $0.95 on Friday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 267,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

