StockNews.com Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Open Text has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Open Text by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

