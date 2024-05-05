StockNews.com Downgrades Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

