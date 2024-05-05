StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.
2U Price Performance
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
