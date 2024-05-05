StockNews.com Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

Saul Centers Stock Down 3.1 %

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

