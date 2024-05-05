StockNews.com Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.37.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

