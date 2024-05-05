Streakk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,246.28 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $215,386.24 and $6,246.28 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02153728 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,263.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

