Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.29. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

