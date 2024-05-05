Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $369.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $369.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

