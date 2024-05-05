Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ePlus were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ePlus by 644.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

