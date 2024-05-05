Summit Global Investments Takes $610,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Janus International Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

