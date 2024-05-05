Summit Global Investments Takes $697,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at $843,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 65.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $275,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.