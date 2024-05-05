Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.780-0.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.78-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

