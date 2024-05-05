Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $111,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

