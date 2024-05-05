Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $89,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $707.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

