Swiss National Bank Sells 67,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $106,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

