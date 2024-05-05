Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.28 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

