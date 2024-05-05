Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 338,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 1,333,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,729. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

