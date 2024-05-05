Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $63.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

