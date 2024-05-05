Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 0.4 %

TSHA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

