TD Cowen Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $456.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $456.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CABO. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO traded down $17.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.45. 162,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.67. Cable One has a 12-month low of $369.13 and a 12-month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $35,195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $8,695,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

