TD Cowen Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $80.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

