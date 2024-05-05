Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $8.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Waldencast stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

