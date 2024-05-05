Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $207.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.67. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $208.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

