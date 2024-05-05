TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $518.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 571,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 583,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

