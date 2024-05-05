Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $947.20 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $947.20 million and $20.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000937 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,191,695 coins and its circulating supply is 980,625,059 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

