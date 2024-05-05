The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 9.6 %

DXYN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 130,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

