The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. 2,406,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $442.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

