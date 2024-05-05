The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $77.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KTB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $69.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

