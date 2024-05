The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.08). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.24), with a volume of 35,892 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 895 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 895. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,570.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.35.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

