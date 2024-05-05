The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $52,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,456,000 after purchasing an additional 327,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.30. 2,027,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.05.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

