The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,363. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

