The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,296 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.19% of Timken worth $67,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timken by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 562,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

