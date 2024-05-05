The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE TD opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $27,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

