Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.82. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

